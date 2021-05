TMC's Hareram Singh is leading with a decent margin from Jamuria Assembly constituency in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. BJP's candidate Tapas Kumar Roy is trailing, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is at third place.

As per early trends:

Hareram Singh: 23,867

Tapas Kumar Roy: 18,109

The Jamuria constituency went to polls on April 26, 2021.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Jamuria was won by Jahanara Khan of TMC.

Before that, in the 2011 elections, the seat was held by Jahanara Khan of CPIM.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Jahanara Khan garnered 67214 votes, securing over 43.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7757 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5 percent.

The constituency polled 155401 votes in the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls with a voter turnout of 78.05 percent.

The Jamuria constituency has a literacy level of 77.15 percent.

A total of 6 candidates stood in the 2016 elections.