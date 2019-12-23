Politics
Jamshedpur East: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das trails rebel Saryu Roy by around 1,000 votes
Updated : December 23, 2019 01:16 PM IST
Incumbent Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has been facing a tough fight against his former cabinet colleague and Independent candidate Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East constituency.
Raghubar Das has been winning the Jamshedpur East seat since 1995.
Das, a non-tribal leader of a tribal-dominated state, is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign to retain power.
