Jamshedpur East: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das trails rebel Saryu Roy by around 1,000 votes

Incumbent Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has been facing a tough fight against his former cabinet colleague and Independent candidate Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East constituency. Das is trailing by over 1000 votes from his nearest rival Roy.

As per data available on Election Commission website, Das has so far secured 13,708 votes, while Roy has garnered 14,479 votes.

Das has been winning the Jamshedpur East seat since 1995.

Das, a non-tribal leader of a tribal-dominated state, is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign to retain power. However, Saryu Roy is giving him a tough fight on this seat and has actually edged past him by a margin of over 1000 votes.

The Jamshedpur East constituency is a key constituency in the 81-member Assembly which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday. The 'Steel City' Jamshedpur constituency covers one of the two parts of Jamshedpur, a planned industrial town established by Tata Group's founder Jamsetji Tata.

The town's economy largely runs on the steel plant and allied activities.

Das, Jharkhand's only Chief Minister to complete a five year tenure, is fighting to retain a seat he has held since the state's first election in 2005 after it was carved out of Bihar in the year 2000.