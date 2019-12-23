Jamshedpur East: BJP rebel Saryu Roy on verge of defeating Jharkhand CM Das
Updated : December 23, 2019 05:13 PM IST
Saryu Roy, who contested as an Independent, is giving a tough fight to Das, securing 41, 214 votes against Das (32,796) — as at 5 pm — in an unprecedented trend.
Raghubar Das had won Jamshedpur East in the 2014 Assembly elections by nearly 70,000 votes, with a JMM candidate finishing up as the runner-up in 2014.
Expelled from the BJP for six years for contesting as an Independent, Roy had alleged that he was denied ticket at the behest of Das and had decided to fight from Jamshedpur East in retaliation.
