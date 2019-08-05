Jammu & Kashmir Unrest: Government revokes Article 370, Article 35A

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday revoked Article 370 and Article 35A, which gives special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir in government jobs and land.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a statement presented in Rajya Sabha, said that Article 370 and Article 35A will be abrogated. He also proposed a new bill for the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

President Ram Nath Kovind has signed notification to scrap Article 370.

The decision comes as tension continues to simmer in Jammu and Kashmir and over 35,000 additional troops were moved in the state in the days before the announcement.

The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Sunday midnight as a precautionary measure.

Article 370 of the Indian constitution is an article that gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir while Article 35A allows the state to define permanent residents of the state.

Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with a legislature, while Ladakh region will be a Union Territory without a legislature, according to the government's plan for J&K, said Shah.

"The Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with very difficult terrain. There has been a long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations," a statement from Shah said. "The Union Territory of Ladakh will be without Legislature," the statement said.



Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019