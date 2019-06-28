Politics
Amit Shah moves resolution in Parliament seeking extension of president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir
Updated : June 28, 2019 02:04 PM IST
Amit Shah said during the Governor's Rule and later President's Rule, the government has hit at the roots of terrorism.
This is the first proposal Shah has moved in the Lok Sabha after being appointed as the home minister
