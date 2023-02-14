Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir to be discussed after polls: Home Minister Amit Shah

The home minister challenged those criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party to consider the previous administrations which oversaw the rise in terrorism in the union territory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will be discussed after the assembly polls. The decision on the election schedule will be made by the Election Commission, he added.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shah said that he was not at liberty to comment on the election timing but that the list of eligible voters was almost ready. “I had clearly said that statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after elections. Process of preparation of voters’ list is nearing completion in the UT. Now, the Election Commission has to take a call on elections,” he told ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea challenging the government's decision to form a delimitation commission in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir

In his interview, Shah also said there has been a decrease in terrorism-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, and that developmental efforts in the region are contributing to the improving situation.

“See all the figures, there is a lot of change in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He contributed it to the abrogation of Article 370, which he claimed was harming the country. He said that removing Article 370 has always been on the BJP's agenda and even referred to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his comments.

The home minister challenged those criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party to consider the previous administrations which oversaw the rise in terrorism in the union territory. He also brought into question the Abdullah family.

“As far as elections are concerned, do they not remember the local body polls, these were held under our rule, these did not take place for 70 years. Three families were holding sway in Jammu and Kashmir and they are making noise… Farooq Abdullah had gone to England. In whose tenure, terrorism grew, who allowed it to grow, there should be an answer,” he said.

Shah also pointed out that the Modi government has effectively combated "Left Wing Extremism" and kept a close watch on Khalistan sympathisers.

ALSO READ | Discovery of lithium in J&K a major milestone for India

Casualties of security forces as a result of LWE-related incidents has come down, Shah said. Quoting the examples of Bihar and Jharkhand, he said that LWE had almost been eliminated in the past nine years.

“For the first time in 20 years, the total casualties of locals and security personnel has gone below 100. This is a big achievement,” he said.

Amit Shah also commented on the efforts of separatists and Khalistan supporters outside of India and their attempts to disrupt the peace. He stated that security agencies are closely monitoring their activities and have established good coordination.

Additionally, Shah said that he has discussed this issue with the government of Punjab and that the Centre was monitoring it as well. He expressed confidence that the Khalistani efforts will not be allowed to "flourish."

Asked about his earlier statement mentioning the emergence of new leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that new leadership will emerge from local bodies where polls had been held earlier.

“The panchs and sarpanchs who have been elected, new leadership will emerge from them…Since the time terrorism started in Jammu & Kashmir, the terrorism-related figures are at its lowest today. Crores of tourists and yatris are visiting Jammu and Kashmir now. This is a huge change,” he said.

Shah said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been revoked from over 60 percent of the areas in the northeast.