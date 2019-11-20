#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Jammu & Kashmir: 765 held for stone pelting, disruption since Article 370 revoked

Updated : November 20, 2019 08:39 AM IST

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said that 361 such cases were registered from January 1 to August 5.
In a related question, the government informed Parliament that 950 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported between August and October.
On the question of average attendance in Valley schools since August 5, the government said that the attendance of students currently stands at 99.7 percent during the ongoing examinations.
