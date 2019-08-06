Jammu and Kashmir: Former CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah among several politicians arrested

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, have been arrested, officials said Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested, they said.

Some more arrests have been made, the officials said, without sharing details.

The arrests come hours after the Centre announced the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and also proposed bifurcation of the state.

Sources tols IANS Mehbooba was arrested on the orders of the Executive Magistrate in Srinagar and shifted to Hari Niwas guest house.

In his order, the First Class Executive Magistrate cited apprehensions of law and order situation and breach of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.

"Your (Mufti) activities are likely to cause breach of peace keeping into consideration your recent activities that may likely lead to serious law and order situatuion and breach of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir," the order said.

It said Mehbooba and her party activists were about to proceed in a procession in public which could threaten law and order. "Keeping into consideration the present situation in Kashmir...I do hereby immediately order your detention," said the Executive Magistrate.