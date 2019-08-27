Economy
Jammu and Kashmir: Centre to push Aadhaar enrollment programme, says report
Updated : August 27, 2019 09:52 AM IST
The government is planning to expedite the Aadhaar enrollment process in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir valley where the penetration of the unique ID seems to be very low.
The process is expected to start after October 31, post the bifurcation of the state into two union territories of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
