Jammu and Kashmir: Centre to push Aadhaar enrollment programme, says report

The government is planning to expedite the Aadhaar enrollment process in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir valley where the penetration of the unique ID seems to be very low, the Hindustan Times reported, citing government officials aware of the matter.

The process is expected to start after October 31, post the bifurcation of the state into two union territories of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Aadhaar number is provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under which the government provides various welfare schemes to residents.

“Aadhaar is a successful tool for the transfer of subsidies and implementation of welfare schemes. The government is committed for the development of J&K, and Aadhaar will be one of the key tools that will help the Centre in fulfilling its commitment,” one of the officials told HT.

Aadhaar coverage in the state of Jammu and Kashmir has reached about 78 percent, however, there are pockets especially in the valley where people have not enrolled themselves, one of the officials said, adding that the Aadhaar enrollment could be done through banks, post offices and Common Services Centres (CSCs).

"The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is willing to open CSCs at panchayats for this purpose," one of the sources told HT, adding that about 300,000 CSCs help the Centre in implementing its e-governance programmes throughout the country.