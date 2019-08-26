Economy
Jammu and Kashmir: Centre launches 85 schemes with set time-frame
Updated : August 26, 2019 08:49 AM IST
The government aims to achieve 100 percent coverage of these schemes, which come under 21 ministries, within one month (by September 30).Â
A slew of insurances schemes, including the Atal Pension Yojana, has also been introduced in the newly carved Union Territory and the government plans to provide electricity to all the J&K households.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more