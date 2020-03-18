Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today

The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2020 will be moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-2020.

Sithraman will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2020, which authorises payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2019-2020.

Similarly, Sitharaman will also move the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills, 2020 No.2, No.3 and No.4. These Bills also need to moved to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2019-2020, be taken into consideration.

The List of Business also has members Ravneet Singh and Ajay Misra Teni to present the second report of the Committee on Absence of Members from the Sittings of the House.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Satya Pal Singh to present the reports of the Public Accounts Committee (2019-20) which include: 12th report on 'Management of Funds' - Ministry of Coal; 13th report on 'Doubtful Recovery of Outstanding Dues because of Failure of Fiduciary Duty-Bangalore International Airport Limited, Bangalore (BIAL)' - Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Heena Vijaykumar Gavit and Riti Pathak to present the third report of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2019-2020) on Action Taken on 16th report (16th Lok Sabha) on the subject 'Higher Education and Research and Development - Prospects for Women'.

Kirit P. Solanki and Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to present the first report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2019-2020) on action taken on 25th report (16h Lok Sabha) on the subject 'Monitoring of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and its implementation for development and welfare of Scheduled Castes.

Union Minister Angadi Suresh Channabasappa will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 2nd report of the Standing Committee on Railways on 'Demands for Grants (2019-20) pertaining to the Ministry of Railways.

Discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants in respect of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2019-20 from April 1, 2019 to October 30, 2019.

Discussion and voting on Demand for Grants in respect of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2019-20 from October 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020; and for the year 2020-21 from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Discussion and voting on Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Territory of Ladakh for the year 2019-20 from October 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020.