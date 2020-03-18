  • SENSEX
Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today

Updated : March 18, 2020 12:43 PM IST

Sithraman will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2020, which authorises payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2019-2020.
