Jaleswar Election Result 2021 LIVE: How to check Jaleswar assembly (Vidhan Sabha) election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jaleswar is an Assembly constituency in the Goalpara district, in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

The Jaleswar constituency went to polls on April 6, 2021.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Jaleswar was won by Sahab Uddin Ahmed of INC.

Before that, in the 2011 elections, the seat was held by Moin Uddin Ahmed of AIUDF.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Sahab Uddin Ahmed garnered 56003 votes, securing over 43.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6662 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.19 percent.

The constituency polled 128357 votes in the 2016 Assam assembly polls with a voter turnout of 93.62 percent.

The Jaleswar constituency has a literacy level of 68.67 percent.

A total of 9 candidates stood in the 2016 elections.