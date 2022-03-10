Jalesar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jalesar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jalesar is an Assembly constituency in the Etah district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Jalesar Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Agra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jalesar was won by Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ranjeet Suman.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar garnered 81,502 votes, securing 44.14 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19,808 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.73 percent.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ranjeet Suman.