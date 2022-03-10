Jalandhar West Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jalandhar West Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jalandhar West is an assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Jalandhar West legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Jalandhar West was won by Sushil Kumar Rinku of the INC. He defeated BJP's Mahinder Pal Bhagat.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Chuni Lal Bhagat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sushil Kumar Rinku garnered 53,983 votes, securing 48.81 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17,334 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.67 percent.The total number of voters in the Jalandhar West constituency stands at 1,71,632 with 81,956 male voters and 89,669 female voters.

The Jalandhar West constituency has a literacy level of 71 percent.