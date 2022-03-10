Jalandhar North Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jalandhar North Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jalandhar North is an assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Jalandhar North legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Jalandhar North was won by Avtar Singh Junior of the INC. He defeated BJP's K D Bhandari.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's K D Bhandari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Avtar Singh Junior garnered 69,715 votes, securing 56 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 32,291 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.94 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jalandhar North constituency stands at 1,92,058 with 91,255 male voters and 1,00,802 female voters.

The Jalandhar North constituency has a literacy level of 82.4 percent.