Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll result 2023: Sushil Rinku of AAP secures landslide win

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Counting of votes was underway on May 13 and as per trends, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Rinku was leading while Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary trailed. Track details here

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll result 2023: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Rinku won the bypoll election by a huge margin in Punjab’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, with Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary trailing on May 13.

Sushil Rinku defeated his nearest rival — Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by 58,691 votes.

Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the "unprecedented victory" is because of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann government's good work in Punjab. "Our party candidate is winning from the seat which was a Congress stronghold for the last 50 years," he told the media.

CM Mann said, "We do politics of work and seek votes from people for our work, and people have put a stamp on Bhagwant Mann government's work saying 'we are with you'... This is a big message."

At 4 pm, AAP’s Rinku was leading by more than 58,691 votes over his nearest rival Chaudhary, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website.

The Jalandhar seat fell vacant following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.