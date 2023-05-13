Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP's Sushil Rinku leads, Congress' Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary trails by over 4,500 votes

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Counting of votes was underway on May 13 and as per early trends, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Rinku was leading while Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary trailed. Track details here

Counting of votes was underway on May 13 and as per early trends, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Rinku was leading. Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary trailed with a margin of over 4,500 votes around 10 am, according to the Election Commission website.

The bypoll for the assembly constituency was conducted on May 10 as the seat had fallen vacant following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate had by 10 am polled 49,807 votes while Chaudhary got 45,304.