Jalandhar Central Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jalandhar Central Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jalandhar Central is an assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Jalandhar Central legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Jalandhar Central was won by Rajinder Beri of the INC. He defeated BJP's Manoranjan Kalia.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Manoranjan Kalia.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajinder Beri garnered 55,518 votes, securing 52.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 24,078 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.64 percent.The total number of voters in the Jalandhar Central constituency stands at 1,74,003 with 83,871 male voters and 90,125 female voters.

The Jalandhar Central constituency has a literacy level of 82.4 percent.