Jalandhar Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jalandhar Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jalandhar Cantt is an assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Jalandhar Cantt legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Jalandhar Cantt was won by Pargat Singh Powar of the INC. He defeated SAD's Sarabjit Singh Makkar.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Pargat Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pargat Singh Powar garnered 59,349 votes, securing 46.8 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 29,124 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.97 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jalandhar Cantt constituency stands at 1,93,666 with 92,730 male voters and 1,00,931 female voters.

The Jalandhar Cantt constituency has a literacy level of 91.2 percent.