Jalalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jalalpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Jalalpur is an assembly constituency in the Ambedkar Nagar district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Jalalpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jalalpur was won by Ritesh Pandey of the BSP. He defeated BJP's Dr Rajesh Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Sher Bahadur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ritesh Pandey garnered 90309 votes, securing 37.51 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 13030 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.41 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jalalpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Jalalpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.