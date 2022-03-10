Jalalabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: AAP's Jagdish Kamboj leads with 13,851 votes, SAD chief Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal trails

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is now underway. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is trailing behind the AAP candidate in Punjab's Jalalabad constituency on Thursday, according to initial poll trends.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Kamboj is leading by a margin of 827 votes in the constituency in the Fazilka district.

Jalalabad is an assembly constituency in the Fazilka district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab. The Jalalabad legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Jalalabad was won by Sukhbir Singh Badal of the SAD. He defeated AAP's Bhagwant Mann.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukhbir Singh Badal garnered 75,271 votes, securing 44.53 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18,500 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.94 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jalalabad constituency stands at 2,13,416 with 1,02,413 male voters and 1,10,999 female voters.