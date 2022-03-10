Jalalabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jalalabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jalalabad is an Assembly constituency in the Shahjahanpur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Jalalabad Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jalalabad was won by Sharadvir Singh of the SP. He defeated BJP's Manoj Kashyap. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Neeraj Kushawaha.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sharadvir Singh garnered 75,326 votes, securing 36.16 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9,297 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.46 percent.