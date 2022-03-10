Jakhanian Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jakhanian Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jakhanian is an assembly constituency in the Ghazipur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Jakhanian legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jakhanian was won by Triveni Ram of the SBSP.

He defeated SP's Gareeb.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Subba Ram.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Triveni Ram garnered 84158 votes, securing 34.99 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5157 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.14 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jakhanian constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.