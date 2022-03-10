Jaitu Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jaitu Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jaitu is an assembly constituency in the Faridkot district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Jaitu legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Jaitu was won by Baldev Singh of the AAP. He defeated INC's Mohammad Sadique.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Joginder Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Baldev Singh garnered 45344 votes, securing 37.84 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9993 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.34 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jaitu constituency stands at 151056 with 71167 male voters and 79886 female voters.

The Jaitu constituency has a literacy level of 64.19 percent.