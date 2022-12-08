Jai Ram Thakur wins his seat by a huge margin, but loses Himachal

The Congress has surged ahead of the BJP on 40 of the 68 seats with 39 seats under its belt already as the counting reached its last phase.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accepted defeat in the hill state as the Congress won 40 seats out of the total 68 seats, indicating a majority. The outgoing CM will resign despite winning his constituency by a massive margin as his party failed to gain a majority.

Thakur won the election from the Seraj assembly constituency by a margin of over 38,000 votes over Chet Ram of the Congress, as per data from the Election Commission of India.

Who is Jai Ram Thakur?

Jai Ram Thakur was born in 1965 in the Tandi Village in a poor family of masons. He did his primary education at Kurani School and studied in High School Bagsyad near Thunag, Himachal Pradesh.

He completed his graduation from Vallabh Government College Mandi and then pursued MA from Punjab University. Thakur is the youngest of three brothers and has two younger sisters.

He was a member of ABVP during his university days and in 1993, he fought his first election from the Chachiot assembly constituency when he was 26.

He won the Chachiot assembly constituency in 1998 and has been MLA from Chachiot (which after delimitation is now known as the Seraj assembly constituency) since then. He has been the MLA for five consecutive terms and this year he won for a record sixth time.

He served as the state BJP President and was the cabinet minister in the former BJP government. He served as the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister from 2010 to 2012 in Prem Kumar Dhumal’s cabinet.

He has also worked as Vice Chairman of the State Civil Supplies Corporation and as the President of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha.

Jai Ram Thakur rose to be the chief minister in 2017 when the BJP won the assembly polls. In 2017, outgoing CM Prem Kumar Dhumal lost his seat which paved the way for the rise of Jai Ram Thakur.