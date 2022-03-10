Jahanabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jahanabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jahanabad is an assembly constituency in the Fatehpur district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Jahanabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jahanabad was won by Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki of the ADAL. He defeated SP's Madangopal Verma.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Madan Gopal Verma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki garnered 81438 votes, securing 44.87 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 47606 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.23 percent.