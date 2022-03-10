  • Business News>
Jagraon Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jagraon Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Jagraon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Jagraon constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Jagraon is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Jagraon legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Jagraon was won by Saravjit Kaur Manuke of the AAP. He defeated INC's Malkit Singh Dakha.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's S R Kaler.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Saravjit Kaur Manuke garnered 61,521 votes, securing 45.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 25,576 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.85 percent.
The total number of voters in the Jagraon constituency stands at 1,84,819 with 86,771 male voters and 98,040 female voters.
