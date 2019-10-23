Jagmeet Singh, the likely kingmaker and controversial Trudeau ally in Canadian parliament
Updated : October 23, 2019 02:33 PM IST
The 2019 Canadian federal election has brought Indian-origin Jagmeet Singh and his New Democratic Party to the fore.
Singh’s personal popularity failed to translate into seats in parliament as his party secured 24 seats, down 20 seats from its 2015 tally. However, the Liberals’ predicament puts the 40-year-old's leftwing party in a strong negotiating position.
His popularity in Canada notwithstanding, Singh has courted controversy in India. In December 2013, he was denied an Indian visa, owing to his comments about the 1984 riots in the aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination that targeted the Sikh community in Delhi.
