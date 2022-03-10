Jagdishpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jagdishpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jagdishpur is an assembly constituency in the Amethi district in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh .

The Jagdishpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jagdishpur was won by Suresh Kumar of the BJP. He defeated BJP's Suresh Kumar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Radhey Shyam.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Suresh Kumar garnered 84,219 votes, securing 21.82 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16,600 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.3 percent.