Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's pick for the post of Vice President

BJP president JP Nadda confirmed on Saturday that Jagdeep Dhankar, the governor of West Bengal, is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate for the post of Vice President.

The decision came after the party’s parliamentary board meeting earlier in the day. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Others in attendance were Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, among others.

Dhankar was also in the national capital and met with Home Minister Amit Shah before the meeting.

Making the announcement, BJP president J P Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan putra" (farmer's son) who established himself as a "people's governor". Since assuming charge as the governor of West Bengal in July 2019, Dhankhar has taken on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government regularly over various issues. BJP leaders noted that Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades, and his life story reflects the spirit of new India: "overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one's goals".

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his joy on Twitter writing "I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House"

(With inputs from PTI)