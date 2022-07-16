Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's pick for the post of Vice President

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh & Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrive at BJP headquarters in Delhi for the party's parliamentary board meeting pic.twitter.com/TnBoqKaJi7— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022
West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah @HMOIndia at his residence in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mKErB6p765— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 15, 2022
Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/Ibfsp1fgDt— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2022