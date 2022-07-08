Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother quits YSRCP to support daughter Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother YS Vijayamma on Friday resigned as honorary president of YSR Congress party to stand by her daughter Sharmila.

Sharmila is now heading the YSR Telangana party in the neighbouring state. "As a mother, I will always be close to Jagan," Vijayamma announced her decision to quit the YSRCP, at the party plenary that began on Friday.

"Sharmila is waging a lone battle in Telangana, to carry forward her father's ideals. I have to support her. I was in a dilemma whether I could be a member of two political parties (in two states). It is difficult for me to continue as honorary president of YSRCP," Vijayamma said. "I never imagined such a situation would ever arise. I don't know why it happened, but I feel it is a decision of God," she remarked.

Vijayamma said she took the decision to avoid any unwanted controversy over her role. There have been reports that all is not well between Jagan and his sister over property-related issues. The acrimony between the two had escalated in recent times and Vijayamma has been staying away from her son.

With inputs from PTI