Jagan Mohan Reddy richest Chief Minister in India, Mamata Banerjee's assets less than a crore

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pradeep John  Apr 12, 2023 9:57:40 PM IST (Published)

Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest chief minister in India, with assets worth Rs 510 crore, according to an analysis of poll affidavits done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest chief minister in India, with assets worth Rs 510 crore, according to an analysis of poll affidavits done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assets had the least value among the chief ministers in the country.
Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent chief ministers — of 28 states and two Union territories (Delhi and Pondicherry) — are crorepatis, according to the data analysed by ADR and Election Watch.
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not have a chief minister currently.
Arunanchal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu with over Rs 163 crore worth assets came second behind Jagan Mohan Reddy and was followed by Odisha's Naveen Pattnaik with over Rs 63 crore.
West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (over Rs 15 lakh), Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan (over Rs 1 crore) and Haryana's Manohar Lal (over Rs 1 crore) had the lowest assets among the CMs.
Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, K Chandrashekar Rao, Basavaraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde had the most liabilities according to their affidavits at Rs 8.88 crore, Rs 4.99 crore and Rs 3.74 crore, respectively.
Also read:
 83% Lok Sabha MPs are ‘crorepatis’, 33% have criminal cases: ADR report
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal had assets worth over Rs 3 crore, the report said.
On the legal front, 13 of the 30 CMs have serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation, which entail over five years of imprisonment.
On the education front, one chief minister each had a diploma, doctorate and a class 10 pass. Three CMs had cleared class 12 while 11 were graduates, four were graduate professionals and nine were post-graduates.
Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan was the oldest chief minister at 77, nearly double that of the youngest, 39-year-old Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh. There are nine CMs in the 51-60 and 61-70 age-group whereas four fell in the 71-80 age bracket and seven were in the 41-50 age group.
X