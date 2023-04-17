Jagadish Shettar, BJP’s former Karnataka CM, joins Congress: Key points on Lingayat leader

Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and state chief DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

The Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a big blow in Karnataka after veteran leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress on Monday. Shettar, a prominent leader of the Lingayat community, switched sides after BJP dropped him from the list of candidates for next month’s Karnataka polls.

Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and state chief DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar & Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah reach party office in Bengaluru. Jagadish Shettar will be joining Congress, after resigning from BJP yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Gk8LQPalb1— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

Shettar, on Sunday, flew from Hubli to Bengaluru in a special helicopter to meet Congress's top brass and held discussions with veteran party leaders.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala welcomed the veteran politician and said, “A New Chapter, A New History, A new Beginning…. Former BJP CM, Former BJP President, Former Leader of Opposition, six times MLA, Sh. Jagadish Shettar joins the Congress family today" in a tweet.

A New Chapter,A New History,A new Beginning…. Former BJP CM,Former BJP President,Former Leader of Opoosition,Six times MLA,Sh. Jagadish Shettar joins the Congress family today.@INCKarnataka welcomes him.CHANGE IS HERE!CONGRESS IS HERE! pic.twitter.com/QcYSM7GHWv— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 17, 2023

Shettar, the six-time MLA, had earlier provided an ultimatum to the BJP for providing him with a ticket to contest from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment. On Saturday, Shettar announced his resignation after he failed to reach an agreement with the BJP.

Shettar's reactIon

Shettar alleged that there was a systematic conspiracy against him within the party.

“I am totally disappointed. I have worked for the party for more than 30 years and have built it. They could have intimated to me two or three months ago, and I would have accepted it. But with a few days before filing the nominations, I was intimated not to contest. I have already started campaigning in the constituency,” he told the media.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended the BJP and stated that tickets are being denied to some candidates to provide opportunities to the young generation.

Shettar reacted to Bommai’s remark in an interview with ANI and said, "Why was ticket given to people over 70 years of age? Tripa Reddy is 76, Dipesh Swami is 76, and Karjor and so many others are 72. But I am 67 years old only. Why was I replaced and not them?"

Political switch

Shettar’s political switch comes days after former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi joined Congress. Party's state president DK Shivakumar said, “We are welcoming Lakshman Savadi to the party at 4 pm. He will also address the press there. He has decided to join us.”

Who is Jagadish Shettar?

Jagadish Shettar started his political career as an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

In 1990 he became the president of the Hubli Rural Constituency, and in 1994 he was elected to the state Assembly for the first time from the same constituency with a margin of 16,000 votes as per the NIC, Karnataka.

He has been representing the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency since 2008.

The prominent Lingayat leader became the 15th chief minister of the state in 2012.

He served as the Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly from 2014 to 2018 and held various ministerial portfolios in the 2019-21 BS Yediyurappa Cabinet.