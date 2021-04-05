  • SENSEX
Jadavpur: CPM's battle to save its last bastion in southern suburbs of Kolkata

Jadavpur is the only seat that CPM managed to regain in the city in the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls.
For the TMC, the fight is to regain the assembly seat it had lost to the CPI(M) in 2016 after snatching it from the then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya in 2011 when the party had stormed to power, ending the 34-year Left rule.
Jadavpur is one of the few seats in and around Kolkata which will witness a three-cornered contest.
