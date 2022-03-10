Itwa Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Itwa Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Itwa is an assembly constituency in the Siddharthnagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Itwa legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Itwa was won by Dr Satish Chandra Dwivedi of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Arshad Khursheed.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Mata Prasad Pandey.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Satish Chandra Dwivedi garnered 59524 votes, securing 36.99 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10208 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.34 percent.