Politics
It's Vijay Goel vs Harsh Vardhan to lead BJP in Delhi polls
Updated : October 01, 2019 08:31 AM IST
BJP Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel and Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan are in the race to lead the party in the elections.
Harsh Vardhan, considered close to the ruling dispensation, has been repeated in the Union ministry under Modi, but Goyal was dropped.
In the last Assembly polls, both were sidelined and former top cop Kiran Bedi was brought in for leading the campaign.
