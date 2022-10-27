Mini
In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations. The Centre unified the three municipal corporations this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
#WATCH | Delhi BJP workers & AAP workers came face to face & raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur today.The BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi Govt; AAP workers reached there soon after and raised slogans against them.Police personnel present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/OrCgYiO8OE— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022