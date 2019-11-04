Politics
IT ministry finds gaps in WhatsApp reply on Pegasus surveillance issue
Updated : November 04, 2019 07:20 AM IST
Terming the Whatsapp's reply having "certain gaps", the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to write to the company over its response to the government charges that the messaging company didn't inform it on time and with details that personal data of Indians were compromised by the spyware.
Facebook-owned company is learnt to have countered the government charge that it didn't inform it about a privacy breach on the messaging platform.
WhatsApp has triggered enough political heat in India as two parliamentary standing committees — panels on home and information technology — are expected to seek details of the alleged breach from the government.
