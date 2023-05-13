It is victory of Karnataka’s people, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hailed the party’s victory in the Karnataka assembly elections and said it was a victory of the Karnataka people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hailed the party’s victory in the Karnataka assembly elections and said it was a victory of the Karnataka people.

Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi emphasised the role of the people in defeating what he described as "crony capitalism" and credited their support and the party's commitment to the causes of the poor for their success.

“On one side there was crony capitalism, on the other, the poor people’s power, which defeated crony capitalism. We stood with the poor, fought for their causes,” he said.

Catch the election results live here

He emphasized that the Congress party did not resort to hatred or divisive tactics but instead focused on spreading love and unity among the people. He said this approach led to the closure of the "market of hatred" in Karnataka.

The Congress leader highlighted the promises made by the party during the election campaign and assured the people of Karnataka that these commitments would be fulfilled in the first cabinet meeting.

“We had made promises to the people of Karnataka during the elections. We will fulfil these promises in the first cabinet meeting,” he said.