It is victory of Karnataka’s people, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hailed the party’s victory in the Karnataka assembly elections and said it was a victory of the Karnataka people.

Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi emphasised the role of the people in defeating what he described as "crony capitalism" and credited their support and the party's commitment to the causes of the poor for their success.

“On one side there was crony capitalism, on the other, the poor people’s power, which defeated crony capitalism. We stood with the poor, fought for their causes,” he said.