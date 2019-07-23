#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
It is not the first time that Trump has offered to mediate on Kashmir

Updated : July 23, 2019 01:47 PM IST

In mid-October 2016, the US President had described the India-Pakistan relations as a "very, very hot tinderbox" and had said he would "love to be the mediator or arbitrator."
India's opposes third-party mediation on Kashmir.
The US has returned to its traditional position in the Kashmir dispute saying that it was "ready to assist"
