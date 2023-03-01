Issue not corruption, says Kejriwal on Sisodia, Satyendar Jain arrests

Kejriwal challenged the BJP, saying that the AAP is a "storm" and that they will be "unstoppable" now, as their time has come. His remarks came when he was addressing reporters after a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors. He dismissed Sisodia's arrest in the excise policy case as an excuse, stating that new ministers would carry on the good work of the government at double the speed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the issue in the arrests of former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain was not corruption but these were just an attempt to "stop the good work being done" by the AAP government in the national capital. He praised the ministers saying that the entire country is proud of them.

"If Manish Sisodia joins BJP today, won't he be released tomorrow? All cases will be withdrawn. If Satyendar Jain joins BJP today, all cases will be withdrawn and he'd be released from jail tomorrow. Issue isn't corruption but to stop work and send CBI-ED after opposition," news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Kejriwal challenged the BJP, saying that the AAP is a "storm" and that they will be "unstoppable" now, as their time has come. His remarks came when he was addressing reporters after a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors.

He dismissed Sisodia's arrest in the excise policy case as "an excuse", stating that new ministers would carry on the good work of the government at double the speed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to stop the good work being done in Delhi. But I want to tell people that the work will happen at double the speed. Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, who will soon join the Cabinet, are educated people who will carry on the good work at double the speed,” Kejriwal said.

When asked about the possibility of a deputy chief minister, Kejriwal said that they would consider it if the need arises.

Sisodia and Jain, who resigned from the Delhi cabinet, were key faces of Delhi government and were instrumental in steering the national capital through the COVID-19 crisis.

Sisodia, the AAP's second-in-command, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.

With inputs from agencies.