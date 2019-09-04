#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
ISRO's moon lander Vikram all set to land on the Moon

Updated : September 04, 2019 08:25 AM IST

India's first moon lander Vikram is all set to land on the moon on September 7 with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completing the second and final de-orbital operations successfully on Wednesday.
After the moon touch down by Vikram, the rover Pragyan will roll down from the former to carry out the research for which it was designed.
Both the Orbiter and Vikram are in good health, ISRO said.
ISRO's moon lander Vikram all set to land on the Moon
