Politics
ISRO's moon lander Vikram all set to land on the Moon
Updated : September 04, 2019 08:25 AM IST
India's first moon lander Vikram is all set to land on the moon on September 7 with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completing the second and final de-orbital operations successfully on Wednesday.
After the moon touch down by Vikram, the rover Pragyan will roll down from the former to carry out the research for which it was designed.
Both the Orbiter and Vikram are in good health, ISRO said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more