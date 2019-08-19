ISRO to inject Chandrayaan2 into lunar orbit Tuesday
Updated : August 19, 2019 02:57 PM IST
Chandrayaan2, launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14 after final orbit raising manoeuvre of the spacecraft was successfully carried out.
Chandrayaan2 India's second lunar expedition will shed light on a completely unexplored region of the Moon, its South Pole.
