Politics
ISRO successfully launches PSLVC48 carrying its own, 9 foreign satellites
Updated : December 11, 2019 03:54 PM IST
Nine satellites will be placed in orbit in the next 10 minutes after PSLV-C48 injects Risat-2BR1 into orbit
It would be the 50th PSLV flight and the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota.
The satellite will carry nine foreign satellites, including one each from Israel, Japan, Italy, and six from the US.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more