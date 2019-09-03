Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
ISRO completes de-oribital operation of Moon lander Vikram

Updated : September 03, 2019 10:55 AM IST

India's first moon lander â€” Vikram â€” on Tuesday got nearer to the Moon with the Indian space agency successfully completing the first of two de-orbital operations.
The next de-orbiting operation is scheduled on Wednesday between 3.30- 4.30 am.
The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.
