ISRO completes de-oribital operation of Moon lander Vikram

India's first moon lander â€” Vikram â€” on Tuesday got nearer to the Moon with the Indian space agency successfully completing the first of two de-orbital operations.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the de-orbital operation began at 8.50 am as planned. Using the onboard propulsion system for 4 seconds the operation was carried out successfully.

The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km.

The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

The next de-orbiting operation is scheduled on Wednesday between 3.30- 4.30 am.

On Monday afternoon, Vikram got separated from its mother spacecraft Chandrayaan-2.

Vikram is scheduled to land on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1.30-2.30 am.

After the moon touchdown by Vikram, the rover â€” Pragyan â€” will roll down from the former to carry out the research for which it was designed.

Meanwhile, the Orbiter continues to fly around the moon.