ISRO completes de-oribital operation of Moon lander Vikram
Updated : September 03, 2019 10:55 AM IST
India's first moon lander â€” Vikram â€” on Tuesday got nearer to the Moon with the Indian space agency successfully completing the first of two de-orbital operations.
The next de-orbiting operation is scheduled on Wednesday between 3.30- 4.30 am.
The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.
