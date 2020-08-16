Politics Israel shuts Gaza fishing zone after overnight fighting Updated : August 16, 2020 03:04 PM IST It comes as Hamas, like other Palestinian factions, denounced the United Arab Emirates for agreeing to formal ties with Israel. The military said the protesters burned tires, hurled explosive devices and grenades towards the security fence and attempted to approach it. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply