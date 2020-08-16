  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Israel shuts Gaza fishing zone after overnight fighting

Updated : August 16, 2020 03:04 PM IST

It comes as Hamas, like other Palestinian factions, denounced the United Arab Emirates for agreeing to formal ties with Israel.
The military said the protesters burned tires, hurled explosive devices and grenades towards the security fence and attempted to approach it.
Israel shuts Gaza fishing zone after overnight fighting

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM Modi

All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM Modi

Cummins India Q1 PAT down 65% at Rs 53 cr

Cummins India Q1 PAT down 65% at Rs 53 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement