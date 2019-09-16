Politics
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyhu is showcasing his friendship with Modi in re-election bid
Updated : September 16, 2019 11:01 AM IST
The elections — the second this year — became inevitable after Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition after a vote in April.
Netanyahu is facing the fight of his political life as he faces a raft of corruption charges.
A win in Tuesday’s elections could come as a major booster for Netanyahu who is battling major corruption charges.
