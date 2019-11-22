#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged with corruption, says he won't resign

Updated : November 22, 2019 06:35 AM IST

Police recommended in February that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit file criminal charges against Benjamin Netanyahu in the long-running investigations dubbed Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000.
Netanyahu is suspected of wrongfully accepting $264,000 worth of gifts, including champagne and cigars, from wealthy businessmen in one case.
In another, he is accused of dispensing favours in return for favourable stories about him in Israel's biggest-selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth.
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged with corruption, says he won't resign
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

India trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent is in mutual benefit: Jaishankar

India trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent is in mutual benefit: Jaishankar

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV